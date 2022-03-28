The Next Anonymous?
Who is LAPSUS$, the Big, Bad Cybercrime Gang Hacking Tech's Biggest Companies?
The Lede
For the past three months, a mysterious hacker gang has been giving Silicon Valley a migraine of epic proportions. LAPSUS$, a band of cybercriminals with unorthodox techniques and a flare for the dramatic, has been on a white hot streak—lining tech companies up and knocking em’ down like bowling pins. So, who are they?
Key Details
- The gang’s targets are big. Microsoft, Samsung, Nvidia, Ubisoft, and, most recently, identity verification firm Okta.
- Some security researchers say that LAPSUS$ may ultimately be composed less of hardened cybercriminals than undisciplined amateurs.
- If the members of LAPSUS$ wanted infamy, they certainly seem to be headed for it.
