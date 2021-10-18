Another Big Reveal
What to Expect From Apple's October Event (Macs!)
The Lede
Yes, friends, there’s another Apple event ahead of us. It kicks off Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, to be exact. And while we saw new iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 7, and two iPads last month, there are still a few things Apple has in store for its next event, which offers the vague tagline: “Unleashed.”
Key Details
- This event will be live-streamed from Apple Park, and it’s widely thought that we’ll be hearing about some MacBook Pros.
- It seems safe to say that we’ll see redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.
- This is Apple and you can never truly rule out a “One More Thing” moment.
