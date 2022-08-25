UK Scientists Create a Mouse Embryo From Stem Cells, No Sperm or Egg Required
The Lede
They are the second team in less than a month to claim having produced embryos from scratch.
Key Details
- "Scientists in the UK say they’ve pulled off a feat of genetic engineering: creating a “synthetic” mouse embryo without the need for egg or sperm cells."
- "he researchers believe that their work may one day help answer why many pregnancies in humans fail early on in development and could even inform future efforts toward creating lab-grown organs for transplantation."
- "Zernicka-Goetz and her team say that this research should eventually help pinpoint the many reasons why pregnancies can fail early on"