A Steep Pay Cut
Twitch Reportedly Considering Cutting Streamer Pay to Boost Its Own Profits
The Lede
2022 is shaping up to be a rough year for content creators and sellers trying to make living through major tech platforms. Sellers on Amazon and Etsy are already facing increased fees and now new pay cuts may reportedly make their way to Twitch. A new Bloomberg report citing people familiar with Twitch’s pay planning claims the company wants to incentivize streamers to run more ads in addition to considering reducing the portion of subscription fees allocated to performers.
Key Details
- More specifically, the site’s top streamers would reportedly see their share of subscriptions dip down from 70% to 50%, according to Bloomberg.
- On the flip side, the sources speaking with Bloomberg said the company may consider easing up on its exclusivity restrictions.
- Twitch streamers aren’t the only ones bracing for a financial squeeze from their Big Tech bosses.
