Twerk Your Way To Work
TikTok Is Expanding Into Job Recruitment — What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
The Lede
TikTok — a social media platform best known for its sober, academic exploration of the heady subject matter frequently tackled by its user base — is currently rolling out plans to establish itself as a presence in the job recruitment space. Surely Gen Z will use this as a moment to conduct itself with decorum and maturity, and not as an opportunity to troll Fortune 500 companies.
Key Details
- The app now allows users in the U.S. to apply for entry, associate and senior level positions by tagging videos their videos using the hashtag #TikTokResumes.
- The platform specifies that, yes, video resumes will need to be public in order for participating companies to view them.
- Interested applicants will have until July 31st to submit their video resumes for the first round of jobs posted to the platform.