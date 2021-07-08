Picks Video Long Reads Tech
TikTok Is Expanding Into Job Recruitment — What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Twerk Your Way To Work

Users are now able to upload their resumes right alongside videos of themselves twerking to the Twilight soundtrack.

The Lede

TikTok — a social media platform best known for its sober, academic exploration of the heady subject matter frequently tackled by its user base — is currently rolling out plans to establish itself as a presence in the job recruitment space. Surely Gen Z will use this as a moment to conduct itself with decorum and maturity, and not as an opportunity to troll Fortune 500 companies.

Key Details

  • The app now allows users in the U.S. to apply for entry, associate and senior level positions by tagging videos their videos using the hashtag #TikTokResumes.
  • The platform specifies that, yes, video resumes will need to be public in order for participating companies to view them.
  • Interested applicants will have until July 31st to submit their video resumes for the first round of jobs posted to the platform.