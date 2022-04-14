Sad Waddle
Three Arrested After Disney Squashes Popular Club Penguin Knockoff
The Lede
Fans of Club Penguin were elated when the shuttered Disney game was resurrected as Club Penguin Rewritten, a fan-made recreation of the popular original. This week, though, their digital dreams were dashed once again when the site was shuttered and three people were arrested for allegedly distributing copyrighted material in connection with it.
Key Details
- Club Penguin Rewritten was launched in 2017, the same year its forebear shut down.
- Since Club Penguin Rewritten is based on Disney’s intellectual property, the placing of advertisements to increase the game’s revenue likely violated the original Club Penguin’s copyright.
- The Club Penguin Rewritten team voluntarily handed over control of the website to police earlier this week. The City Police of London and Disney have not yet returned a request for comment.
