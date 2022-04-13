Perfect For Virtual 'Pottery'
This Controller Lets You Feel VR Objects Slip Between Your Fingers, And The Possibilities Are Endless
The Lede
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology’s MAKinteract Lab has createdw the SpinOcchio VR controller. This contraption's is designed to recreate the feeling of slipping something between your fingers. In the researchers’ own words, it’s described as “a handheld haptic controller capable of rendering the thickness and slipping of a virtual object pinched between two fingers.”
Key Details
- The SpinOcchio controller uses spinning discs that can pivot against a user’s fingers. This supposedly creates the physical sensations of an object sliding through fingertips.
- The SpinOcchio controller will officially debut at the 2022 Computer-Human Interaction conference that takes place in late April.
