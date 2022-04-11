Complaining To The Feds
'They Are Robbing Me': Angry Robinhood Users Flood FTC's Complaint Box
The Lede
Robinhood, an online stock trading company worth $9.7 billion as of press time, boasts over 17 million people who trade stocks and cryptocurrency on its app. It’s an incredibly popular retail trading platform in the U.S., and many of its users are novice traders. Some users struggled with what they said problems with Robinhood’s product in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, already a financially tenuous period. We obtained complaints filed with the FTC about Robinhood during that time
Key Details
- The FTC found 3,081 complaints, but only released 200 of those to Gizmodo under its obligations to comply with FOIA law.
- One of the most common complaints about Robinhood was an inability to reach someone with the company’s customer service team.
- Robinhood is aware of the issue, the company told Gizmodo, and has worked to ameliorate it with a 24/7 hotline.
