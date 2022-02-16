Human Origins
These Orangutans Got Suspiciously Close To Inventing Stone Tools
The Lede
Captive orangutans can use stone tools without minimal direction from humans, researchers reported today. Besides an affirmation of orangutan intelligence, the finding has implications for understanding how and when stone tool use evolved in ancient human ancestors.
Key Details
- One experiment took place at the Kristiansand Zoo in Norway, and another happened at the UK’s Twycross Zoo.
- "Despite the fact that orangutans do not use stone tools in the wild, they can use them when these are provided to them in captive settings.”
- The instinct to use tools may go back that far in our shared history, though no apes are known to knap rocks like humans can.
