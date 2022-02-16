Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Human Origins

Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com

These Orangutans Got Suspiciously Close To Inventing Stone Tools
Untrained orangutans seemed to instinctively use a stone hammer and cutting implement, surprising researchers.

The Lede

Captive orangutans can use stone tools without minimal direction from humans, researchers reported today. Besides an affirmation of orangutan intelligence, the finding has implications for understanding how and when stone tool use evolved in ancient human ancestors.

Key Details

  • One experiment took place at the Kristiansand Zoo in Norway, and another happened at the UK’s Twycross Zoo.
  • "Despite the fact that orangutans do not use stone tools in the wild, they can use them when these are provided to them in captive settings.”
  • The instinct to use tools may go back that far in our shared history, though no apes are known to knap rocks like humans can.

Additional submission from Gizmodo: