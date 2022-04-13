Things Are Getting Spicy
These Hot Sauce Connoisseurs Are More Than Willing To Sh*t Their Brains Out
The Lede
Marketed under names like “Ass Blaster,” “Sh*t the Bed,” and “Professor Phardtpounder’s Colon Cleaner,” today’s hot sauce market hinges on the promise of toilet trauma. That makes sense given the presence of capsaicin, the active compound in hot peppers that gives them their red-hot spice. Capsaicin also serves as a chemical irritant in mammals, which explains the agony of accidentally splashing pepper juice into your eye.
Key Details
- Some are willing to brave anal hellfire in exchange for a hearty dose of spice. But for hot sauce mavens like 30-year-old Joe Hehl, the inevitable diarrhea is actually a good thing — a cleanse of sorts.
- But there’s a third category of hot sauce consumer: spice freaks who seek out the most painful hot sauce experience money can buy.
- Moving forward, hot sauce makers have to walk a tightrope: Is it possible to create an edgy, salacious product without alienating consumers?
