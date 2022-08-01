Popular
These Companies Know You're Pregnant—And They're Not Keeping It Secret
Gizmodo identified 32 brokers selling data on 2.9 billion profiles of U.S. residents pegged as "actively pregnant" or "shopping for maternity products."

The Lede

Our investigation into some of the nation’s biggest data brokers found more than two dozen promoting access to datasets containing digital information on millions of pregnant and potentially pregnant people across the country.

Key Details

  • 32 different brokers across the U.S. selling access to the unique mobile IDs from some 2.9 billion profiles.
  • A company called AlikeAudience was selling access to an estimated 61 million iOS users who were at a “Pregnancy & Maternity Life Stage.
  • Will state and local police use this data to prosecute newly illegal abortions?

