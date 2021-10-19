Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Between its custom Tensor chip, improved cameras, new software, and a starting price of just $599, Google is throwing everything it has at Apple and Samsung.
The Pixel 6 Is the Google Flagship We've Been Waiting For

My early impression is that after five generations, this is the Pixel I’ve wanted Google to make for years. For a long time, I’ve maintained that the best smartphone (at least on the Android side of things) would be a device that combines Samsung hardware with Google software.

  • The Pixel 6's design hasn’t really been a secret for months now, but Google found a way to make its latest flagship phone unique.
  • The new features packed into the Pixel 6 wouldn’t be possible without Google’s new custom-built Tensor chip.In addition to Tensor, the Pixel 6 is actually packing a second Google-designed processor, the Titan M2 security chip.

