Pixel First Look
The Pixel 6 Is the Google Flagship We've Been Waiting For
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
My early impression is that after five generations, this is the Pixel I’ve wanted Google to make for years. For a long time, I’ve maintained that the best smartphone (at least on the Android side of things) would be a device that combines Samsung hardware with Google software.
Key Details
- The Pixel 6's design hasn’t really been a secret for months now, but Google found a way to make its latest flagship phone unique.
- The new features packed into the Pixel 6 wouldn’t be possible without Google’s new custom-built Tensor chip.In addition to Tensor, the Pixel 6 is actually packing a second Google-designed processor, the Titan M2 security chip.
Additional submission from Gizmodo:
Google Is Making It Impossible to Buy a Pixel Today
You might want to try another retailer or carrier to preorder the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.