Tanks on Autopilot?
The Pentagon's Long Road to an Army of Autonomous Vehicles
Silicon Valley’s Patagonia-wearing elites aren’t the only ones interested in autonomous vehicles. The U.S. Department of Defense, once a pioneering incubator for early AV development, is now interacting with top AV startups to imagine the next era of potentially autonomous military vehicles. Though Defense officials signaled to Gizmodo the department’s bullishness on the emerging technology, they’re simultaneously concerned over potential hacking and cybersecurity risks.
- The AV industry of today likely wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the DoD.
- “One can’t have an Abrams tank running over a soccer mom in her minivan can we!”
- Just 34% of U.S. adults surveyed in a new Morning Consult survey said they trusted driverless vehicle technology, with only 9% going out even further on a limb and saying they trust the tech “a lot.”
