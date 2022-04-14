Keep On Peddling!
The History Of The Pedal Bar Tavern (And How To Survive One)
I recently traveled to Nashville for a friend’s bachelorette weekend trip, and on that trip I had an experience unique to only select cities throughout the world. In true bachelorette fashion, we sought out a creative way to drink and explore the area. Cue an activity that combines sightseeing, drinking, some dancing, more drinking, and bike riding—a pedal bar ride!
- A pedal bar bike pretty much looks like a trolley with all the seating facing inward so your group can talk and socialize. However, the bike requires a lot more work.
- Don’t eat a big meal beforehand. Much like a normal workout, you want to have something in your stomach but not enough to induce potential motion sickness.
- As much as the experience took a physical toll on me, it was a fun way to see downtown Nashville. Look around and feel free to wave at people.
