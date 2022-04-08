The Pride of Upstate New York
The Garbage Plate Is Peak Cuisine
The Lede
While some people might be turned off by hearing “trash” or “garbage” in the name of a menu item, those are the kinds of words that get my mouth watering. Those terms imply that this dish will be presented without pretension—not at all Instagram-ready, just a big ol’ pile of delicious ingredients ready to be shoveled down your throat as quickly and messily as possible.
Key Details
- The Garbage Plate was created in Rochester, New York, at Nick Tahou Hots.
- The Rochester staple is now making its way to New York City courtesy of Brooklyn Hots, Time Out New York reports, though it will technically be called a “trash plate.”
- With a Garbage Plate, there is no judgment—the meal is served as it’s intended to be eaten, by the heaping forkful. It’s not a pretty sight, but it sure is a delicious one.
