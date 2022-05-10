25th anniversary of the 5th
The Fifth Element Has All the Elements of Sci-Fi History
318 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
The ‘90s were a wonderful time for fans of science fiction, with instant hits like Jurassic Park and Independence Day and The Matrix and Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. But buried among them all, almost unassumingly, was Luc Besson’s bonkers, beautiful The Fifth Element.
Key Details
- Released wide on May 9, 1997, it was a solid hit. On a big budget of about $90 million, it grossed over $260 million worldwide.
- Beginning in Egypt 1914, The Fifth Element instantly hits the audience with a ton of mythology. The story then fast forwards 300 years and the Fifth Element emerges.
- The film’s production design, costumes, and special effects are all beyond spectacular. Every choice Besson makes regarding the look of the film is 100 percent The Fifth Element.
Comments