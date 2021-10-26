Put a Ring On It
The Famous Oura Smart Ring Is Getting Even Smarter
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
While the Oura Ring is adding more fitness tracker features, it’s not straying from its primary mission: sleep. The company says that in 2022, it’ll add new and improved sleep stage-tracking, as well as SpO2 data from the new red LEDs. The company says it won’t spot-check SpO2 readings like you see on the Apple Watch Series 6/7 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Instead, it’s more in line with what Fitbit does: analyze your blood oxygen levels as you sleep for more accurate sleep quality data.
Key Details
- On top of the new heart rate sensors, Oura Health says it’s also added four new research-grade temperature sensors for a total of seven.
- The new Oura Ring is also adding period predictions based on body temperature readings.
- Unlike previous versions of the Oura Ring, the new one comes with a six-month trial.
