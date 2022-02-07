Watch Out For Eco-Hate
The Environmental Movement Isn’t Ready for Transphobia
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
“Trans-exclusionary so-called ‘feminists’—it’s a hate movement,” Drennen said. “A common thing that hate movements do is infiltrate other spaces, with the intent to find other people to radicalize and recruit to their cause.”
Key Details
- Max Wilbert and Will Falk, the two activists who ran the Thacker Pass camp, were aligned with Deep Green Resistance (DGR), a radical environmentalist group whose members have a history of making disturbing transphobic statements.
- Unlike right-wing transphobia, DGR members’ statements draw trans people as a new, corrupt phenomenon.
- In a rambling FAQ posted on their website, DGR claims that, as a group, it is not “transphobic.”
