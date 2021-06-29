Earth Killers
The Chamber of Commerce's Sordid History of Climate Denial
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
A new report from Brown University’s Climate and Development Lab deconstructs the messaging from one of the most aggressive climate denier organizations in the U.S. Using publicly available internal documents from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the findings chronicle the group’s shifting methods of denial in a crucial 20-year period when it one of the most active groups lobbying against climate policy and casting doubt on climate science.
Key Details
- The Chamber is an incredibly powerful force in American—and even global—politics.
- As late as 2009, the Chamber claimed that climate change would be good for the planet.
- The group began attacking climate science and action when threats to the status quo emerged.