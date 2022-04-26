Don't Commit A Party Foul
The Best Way to Pour Beer, According to Beer Nerds
860 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via thetakeout.com
The Lede
People love screaming about beer. Just look at the recent IPA discourse for proof. Big beers, small beers, barrel-aged beers, beers that taste vaguely like tires—there’s something out there for everyone, and brew fiends feel strongly about their ideal pint. We’ve touched on this before; for example, when we discussed the ideal amount of head on a beer. But with patio drinkin’ season just around the corner, I wanted to know: What’s the best way to pour beer from a can?
Key Details
- “For a standard can, I angle it at about 45 degrees until I turn it straight up to form about an inch of head."
- But some beer drinkers demand more foam—much more.
- Ultimately, the best beer pour is the pour that you enjoy the most.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments