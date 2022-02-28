Her Majesty
That Viral Photo of Queen Elizabeth Shaking Trudeau's Hand is Fake
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
Have you seen that photo of Queen Elizabeth II with her head hanging abnormally low as she shakes the hand of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? It’s been going viral over the past day on platforms like Twitter and Facebook. But it’s completely fake.
Key Details
- Yes, the 95-year-old Queen really did meet with Trudeau on March 7 at Windsor Castle.
- But the image that’s gotten so popular on social media sites has been photoshopped, and poorly at that.
- You can see the original photo posted online at Getty Images and the Associated Press.