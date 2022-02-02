Trending


Texas Trees Are Exploding Due to Cold Weather
Residents reported hearing what sounded like gunshots go off as the cold weather caused sap in the trees to expand.

Residents of a town just north of Dallas, Texas were awoken in the middle of a cold night this week to what sounded like a volley of gunshots outside their home. When they finally made their way outdoors, the residents learned those shocking sounds didn’t actually originate from firearms but were rather the result of exploding trees.

  • "All of a sudden you just hear a great bang and they take out two or three more trees with it."
  • In a press conference earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott told residents he didn’t think a repeat of 2021 was likely.
  • The popped trees brought down others with it, ultimately destroying Revere’s barn which had collapsed.

