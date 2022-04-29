The Troubles Roll On
Tesla Issues New Model 3 Recalls in Both the U.S. and China
The Lede
From fart horns to pre-programed rolling stops, Tesla is no stranger to recalls. Now, the company is pulling about 48,184 Model 3s in the United States and 14,684 of its Model 3 cars in China and because of software safety concerns. The problem is that the cars don’t display a unit, along with the speed, when they’re in “Track Mode.” So, it becomes unclear if the car is operating in say, kilometers or miles per hour— making the speed itself more difficult to interpret.
Key Details
- “Driver(s) may not know how fast the vehicle is traveling without the mph or km/h unit display, increasing the risk of a crash.”
- The U.S. recall affects certain Model 3 Performance vehicles manufactured from 2018-2022.
- This is the second recall of Tesla Model 3s issued this month alone in both countries.
