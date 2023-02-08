saturn flop era
Suck It, Saturn: Jupiter Now Officially Has Most Moons in the Solar System
The Lede
Jupiter is a superstar in our solar system. It’s the biggest, it’s wonderfully gassy, and it now has the most documented moons, clocking in at 92 natural satellites.
Key Details
- Its new count became official on January 20, 2023, when the Minor Planet Center recognized the last of a batch of 10 newly identified moons.
- Jupiter is stealing the title from Saturn, which only has 83 documented moons.
- Sheppard explained that Saturn and Jupiter have so many moons because they are fragments of once-larger satellites that broke apart due to impacts with asteroids or other moons.