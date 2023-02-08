Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

saturn flop era

Gizmodo
Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
Suck It, Saturn: Jupiter Now Officially Has Most Moons in the Solar System
With the discovery of several more moons around the gas giant, Jupiter has narrowly beat out Saturn as the moon king. For now, at least.
· 134 reads

The Lede

Jupiter is a superstar in our solar system. It’s the biggest, it’s wonderfully gassy, and it now has the most documented moons, clocking in at 92 natural satellites.

Key Details

  • Its new count became official on January 20, 2023, when the Minor Planet Center recognized the last of a batch of 10 newly identified moons.
  • Jupiter is stealing the title from Saturn, which only has 83 documented moons.
  • Sheppard explained that Saturn and Jupiter have so many moons because they are fragments of once-larger satellites that broke apart due to impacts with asteroids or other moons.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Gizmodo Stories