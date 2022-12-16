it came from outer space
Strike From a Space Rock May Have Caused Soyuz Coolant Leak at the ISS
The Lede
Ground teams are investigating the cause of an upsetting coolant leak that erupted yesterday on the Russian Soyuz Ms-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS). Experts are now saying that a micrometeorite may have been responsible.
Key Details
- Micrometeorites are tiny pebbles, roughly the size of a grain of sand, that zip around space at high speeds, occasionally impacting spacecraft.
- The Webb Telescope’s primary mirror was smacked by a micrometeorite earlier in May, slightly impacting its performance.
- They may be small, and usually cause no harm, but should a micrometeorite manage to hit something like a spacecraft radiator, well, that has the potential to produce some badness.