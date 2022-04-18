Not Up To The Cut
Steakhouses Are Overrated and You Know It
I know, I know. Steak’s a pretty popular celebration meal for a lot of people, especially here in The Takeout’s home base of Chicago. People love their steakhouses in the Midwest. But as much as I love sitting down to an enormous hunk of red meat, I just can’t justify the idea of going to one for so many reasons, so I’m here to throw down.
- I’m sure a tomahawk steak is cool and all, you can keep the bone as a souvenir until it starts to smell stinky, but jeez, it's grocery money all in one meal.
- Honestly, I think chain steakhouses like Outback, Texas Roadhouse, Longhorn Steakhouse, to name a few, are totally worth the cheaper price than an institution like Gibson’s.
- This is purely my opinion, but I really think you should go to a restaurant where you can’t replicate the food at home.
