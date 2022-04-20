WOW
See Postcards From NASA's Lucy Spacecraft As It Journeys To Jupiter's Trojan Asteroids
The Lede
Traveling through space can get lonely. NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is currently on a six-year journey to Jupiter, traveling through the sparse interplanetary medium since launching in October 2021. Luckily for Lucy, the views have been spectacular. The spacecraft recently captured a series of calibration images, pointing its brand new cameras at 11 different star fields to make sure its photography skills are up to par.
Key Details
- Lucy is on a mission to study the Trojan asteroids, two groups of rocky bodies that lead and follow Jupiter as it orbits the Sun.
- But before Lucy reaches its destination, the team behind the mission is working to ensure the probe’s instruments are working properly in space.
- Lucy is expected to reach the Trojan asteroids in 2027.
