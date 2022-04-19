Real Solutions for Real Problems
Scientists Invent Device for Optimally Separating Oreos
The Lede
A team of mechanical engineers at MIT recently developed an “Oreometer” to test the optimal way of separating the two halves of an Oreo cookie, so that the wafers and the creme filling inside remained unbroken... The team built their Oreometer to test how different types of Oreos separate, paying particular attention to the creme distribution across the two wafers once the cookie split. Their research is published today in Physics of Fluids.
Key Details
- “Our favorite twist was rotating while pulling Oreos apart from one side, as a kind of peel-and-twist, which was the most reliable for getting a very clean break.”
- They tested regular Oreos as well as the Double and Mega Stuf varieties, which have more creme filling, and didn’t report any apparent correlation between the amount of creme and how cleanly the cookie separated.
- The team made the Oreometer design open source, so anyone can build their own device and collect data on Oreo separation.
Comments
