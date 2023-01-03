Popular
eat or be eaten

Scientists Discover First Lifeform Known to Eat Viruses
Some water-dwelling microbes actively feed off viruses, new research finds.
Viruses are apparently no exception to the dog-eat-dog world that is nature.

  • In a recent study, scientists have found evidence that some microscopic organisms actively feed on viruses.
  • Though this may be the first “virovore” ever documented, many others likely exist, the team says.
  • “If this is happening at the scale that we think it could be, it should completely change our view on global carbon cycling,” DeLong said.

