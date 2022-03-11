The Birds and The Bees
Researchers Could Lure Murder Hornets to Their Deaths with Sex
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
Birds do it, bees do it—even the wasps that kill bees do it. A clever team of scientists now has an idea to use the Asian giant hornets’ horniness against them, in hopes of stopping the invasive species from decimating U.S. bee populations. They’ve identified the sex pheromones of the queen and propose trapping the hornet drones that are lured in by the pheromones.
Key Details
- The hornets are native to Asia but have recently spread into the U.S.; they were first caught in Washington State in August 2020.
- Currently, entomologists try to manage the hornet population by manually removing their nests.
- “When these components or their blend was tested in sticky traps, they captured thousands of males.”