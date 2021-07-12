Florida's Ecological Disaster
Red Tide Has Killed at Least 791 Tons of Fish in Florida
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
Clusters of red tide have been found this summer at high bloom levels running along western Florida beaches from south of Sarasota north to Tampa. The clouds of red ooze are a byproduct of Karenia Brevis, an algae that produces neurotoxins that can kill fish and wildlife, including creatures as large as manatees. It can also make humans sick as well. The current bloom began crawling up Florida’s coast in December 2020.
Key Details
- Red tides can occur naturally, but this year’s bloom is extremely early and already having serious impacts on public health and Florida’s summer.
- In St. Petersburg, locals report that the noxious smell of the red tide is invading everyday life and causing some respiratory problems.
- DeSantis’s office told Bay 9 News that a state of emergency for this red tide isn’t yet needed.
Additional submission from Gizmodo:
Masters of the Universe’s Kevin Smith: Updating He-Man, Adult Animation
The director explains how the Netflix animated series, Revelation, honors the goofy '80s cartoon while still satisfying adult fans.