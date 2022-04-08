That Doesn't Look right...
Picturesque Italian Lake Suddenly Turns Blood Red
The waters of Lago d’Averno, a volcanic crater lake in Southern Italy, have transformed since early March to become a murky blood-red due to an overgrowth of algae. The European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 satellite and local photographers have captured the lake’s eerie new vibe.
- Scientists observing the lake believe that the drastic change in color is due to a seasonal algae bloom and the accumulation of nutrients in the lake’s water.
- Sadly, algal blooms can weaken the immune systems of animals living around them.
- The CDC warns people to stay away from algal blooms like this one, which can produce toxic gases.
