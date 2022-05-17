we want to belive
Pentagon Reveals 400 UFO Sightings, Aims to Eliminate Stigma Around Reporting Mysterious Objects
The Lede
Since the release of a Pentagon report on unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) last year, the number of reports by Navy Pilots of mysterious, odd aircraft sightings has grown to approximately 400, top Pentagon officials revealed at the first public hearing on UAP held in nearly 50 years.
Key Details
- UAPs are what the Pentagon calls UFOs.
- “UAPs are unexplained, it’s true, but they are real. They need to be investigated and the many threats they pose need to be mitigated.”
- The UAP Task Force database has now grown to contain approximately 400 reports.
