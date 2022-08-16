Popular
Nightmare at Nintendo

Nintendo Of America's Testers Say They Faced Years Of Sexual Harassment
Female game testers at Nintendo had 'frat house' experiences within a gaming company known for its wholesome image.

In some projects that sources worked on with several dozen team members, women on the team would number in the single digits.

  • Nintendo is not the only company that uses contract labor to test games, but it is one of the most profitable.
  • The problem was that women were both underrepresented among contractors, but also not often hired into full-time roles.
  • According to past and present female employees who work on Nintendo games, there were many others who felt that the Redmond, Washington office had a problem with treating women with respect.

