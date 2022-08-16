Nightmare at Nintendo
Nintendo Of America's Testers Say They Faced Years Of Sexual Harassment
The Lede
In some projects that sources worked on with several dozen team members, women on the team would number in the single digits.
Key Details
- Nintendo is not the only company that uses contract labor to test games, but it is one of the most profitable.
- The problem was that women were both underrepresented among contractors, but also not often hired into full-time roles.
- According to past and present female employees who work on Nintendo games, there were many others who felt that the Redmond, Washington office had a problem with treating women with respect.