New Site Allows Users to Crank Call Russian Bureaucrats to Protest War in Ukraine
A group of hacktivists from across the world released the site WasteRussianTime.today Wednesday morning. They designed the site to be as easy to use as possible, and you don’t even have to come up with some quippy “refrigerator running” joke to supposedly spoof two Russian officials.
- In the early morning hours, the site was already reporting over 2,000 calls made in a 45 minute timespan.
- “Let’s make sure we sabotage war whenever we can, okay? No matter whose war it is,” a message on the site reads
- The hacktivist group Anonymous said they doxed 120,000 Russian soldiers who they claim were participating in the invasion of Ukraine.
