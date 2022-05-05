NOt all fun and games
Missiles And Massacres: Ukrainian Game Developers Persist Amid The Russian Invasion
103 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via kotaku.com
The Lede
Neither constant Russian missile attacks nor military occupation have stopped Ukrainian developers from making video games. But as evidenced by the calculations Sienen and many other developers have to make on a day-to-day basis just to keep a modicum of normalcy, the circumstances of their work is now completely changed by the war.
Key Details
- The founder of Night Cat Studios had to retrieve the data storage devices while Kyiv was being shelled.
- Studios such as Night Cat Studios and Starni Games have been donating money to humanitarian efforts
- “Because our games are narrative driven…it’s neat when [studios] make games that are very heroic, but they don’t show the underside of war"
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments