NOt all fun and games

Missiles And Massacres: Ukrainian Game Developers Persist Amid The Russian Invasion
Ukrainian developers tell their stories about creating games while the Russian military was shelling Kyiv.

Neither constant Russian missile attacks nor military occupation have stopped Ukrainian developers from making video games. But as evidenced by the calculations Sienen and many other developers have to make on a day-to-day basis just to keep a modicum of normalcy, the circumstances of their work is now completely changed by the war.

  • The founder of Night Cat Studios had to retrieve the data storage devices while Kyiv was being shelled.
  • Studios such as Night Cat Studios and Starni Games have been donating money to humanitarian efforts
  • “Because our games are narrative driven…it’s neat when [studios] make games that are very heroic, but they don’t show the underside of war"

