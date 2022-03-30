All Hail Our Robot Overlords
Meet the Robot Frying Your Food at White Castle
Submitted by Gizmodo via thetakeout.com
The Lede
White Castle is rolling out a new fleet of 100 Flippys (Flippy 2, to be exact) gradually within the next few years, and these robots are specifically dedicated to the deep fryer station. I’m talkin’ fries, chicken rings, fish patties—if part of your lunch is taking a bath in oil before it gets to you, those 100 Flippy units’ll be doing all the cooking.
Key Details
- Flippy’s been through iterations to upgrade certain abilities, one of which involves recognizing specific types of foods in different bins on its own.
- Flippy had a bit of a rough start; after its first day on the job at a Pasadena Caliburger (this unit was specifically designed to cook burgers), the machine was overwhelmed.
- At the moment, there’s only one Flippy model that’s in live production at any of White Castle’s brick-and-mortar locations in Merrillville, Indiana.
