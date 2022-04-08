Delay, Delay, Delay
Lockheed Officials Discuss Hypersonic Challenges Following Pricey U.S. Missile Delay
The Lede
U.S. hypersonic weapons systems are becoming the military’s perpetual late kid, leading to growing frustration among some lawmakers who worry Uncle Sam’s ceding ground to Russia. This week, the U.S. Air Force admitted its first hypersonic missile system had hit another hiccup resulting in up to a year’s worth of delays.
Key Details
- Gizmodo joined a small group of reporters on Thursday to speak with two senior Lockheed Martin officials at the company’s secretive Skunk Works base.
- “Because of the slower pace where we have been successful, it makes sense to spend a little bit more time getting this right.”
- “This is very hard. We have multiple generations of attempts at making viable hypersonic solutions a reality.”
