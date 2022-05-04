Ancient Art
Largest Cave Art in North America Discovered in Alabama
A team of researchers scanned the roof of a limestone cave in Alabama and discovered several massive Native American mud glyphs that are estimated to be about 1,500 years old. The glyphs depict anthropomorphic figures, animals, and abstract shapes, and were incised in the cave ceiling between the 2nd century and 10th century, according to the researchers’ calculations. They made a photorealistic 3D model of the cave and its artworks, and their study is published today in Antiquity.
- The cave is referred to as 19th Unnamed Cave, to protect its exact location in Alabama.
- It contains hundreds of mud glyphs that were made by Native Americans before Europeans arrived in North America.
- “These aren’t doodles. They were planned images that clearly had meaning to them.”
