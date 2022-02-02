Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Cosplay On Ice

Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com

Joker And Harley Quinn Made It To The Olympics
Watching this figure-skating routine will likely be the most awkward five minutes of your day.

The Lede

If, for some ungodly reason, you need more evidence of how superheroes have conquered mainstream pop culture, you can stop your search at the ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics. That’s because it’s the place where Joker and Harley Quinn took to the ice-skating rink to do an interpretative routine exploring their troubled, tragic past relationship. At least I think that’s what they were doing.

Key Details

  • German skaters Katharina Muller and Tim Dieck did the actual skating.
  • The duo received a score of 63.21, enough to net them 10th (and last) place in the event.
  • On the bright side for the pair, the performance isn’t even close to the worst things that are happening at this year’s Olympics.

Additional submission from Gizmodo: