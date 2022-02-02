Cosplay On Ice
Joker And Harley Quinn Made It To The Olympics
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
If, for some ungodly reason, you need more evidence of how superheroes have conquered mainstream pop culture, you can stop your search at the ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics. That’s because it’s the place where Joker and Harley Quinn took to the ice-skating rink to do an interpretative routine exploring their troubled, tragic past relationship. At least I think that’s what they were doing.
Key Details
- German skaters Katharina Muller and Tim Dieck did the actual skating.
- The duo received a score of 63.21, enough to net them 10th (and last) place in the event.
- On the bright side for the pair, the performance isn’t even close to the worst things that are happening at this year’s Olympics.
Additional submission from Gizmodo:
The Root Presents: Black History Moments In Time
Zoom in, click on and interact with our timeline and map curated by The Root staff