True Method Acting
Jared Leto’s 'Morbius' Method Acting Became a Problem on Set
2.8k reads | submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
Morbius is here and it’s doing fairly well. But the journey to this moment wasn’t so smooth, not just because of covid-19 delays, but because of the methods of its star, Jared Leto... Apparently, Leto was so committed to the physical limitations of playing his character, Dr. Michael Morbius, that he would use the character’s crutches even when the cameras weren’t rolling. And the amount of time it took him to walk to and from the bathroom delayed production.
Key Details
- "I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed."
- Leto’s method acting can generally produce very striking results on-screen. But off-screen, if it’s putting a movie behind schedule, that’s a larger problem.
- All of this is interesting because it’s further confirmation of a trend we’ve been following here on io9 for some time: that Jared Leto can be a menace to his co-stars.
