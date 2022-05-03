Witches
In Leaked Abortion Decision, Justice Alito Relies on Jurist Who Supported Marital Rape, Executed 'Witches'
The Lede
In case you needed any further proof that the modern anti-abortion movement is an outgrowth of many centuries of virulent misogyny and violence against women, Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked opinion draft striking down Roe v. Wade relies heavily on a 17th century English jurist who had two women executed for “witchcraft,” wrote in defense of marital rape, and believed capital punishment should extend to kids as young as 14.
Key Details
- The text influencing Judge Alito's decision was written in 1736.
- The reason Roe was needed in the first place is that American women were dying from unsafe, so-called “back-alley” abortions.
- The rights of women are being influenced by some guy in the 1600s who wanted men to be able to rape their wives.
