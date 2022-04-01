Open Your Mind And Open Your Senses
How to Shop Asian Supermarkets Without Missing the Best Stuff
Shopping at an Asian supermarket comes with its own set of anxieties, mainly a language barrier. Not only are there words you don’t understand but the unsettling feeling of not being able to find what you need, along with unfamiliar products and scents and the fact that, location-wise, Asian supermarkets are generally on the outskirts of town. If you’re interested in making your first trip to an Asian supermarket, the following tips will have you navigating the aisles like a pro in no time.
- Making a shopping list is a smart thing to do no matter where you shop, and an Asian supermarket is no exception.
- In many Asian cultures, displays of freshness are one of the most important aspects of shopping for food, so don't be surprised to see sights that would otherwise be unexpecetd.
- When in doubt, ask questions, and be open to being surprised by the wonderful world of Asian cuisine that you’ve just entered.
