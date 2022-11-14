twitter chaos comedy costs big pharma company billions
How Much Did Twitter's Verification Chaos Cost Insulin Maker Eli Lilly and Twitter Itself?
The Lede
New reports reveal just how much chaos one single tweet from a legitimate seeming Twitter account caused the multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical company.
Key Details
- On Nov. 10, a fake verified account going by Eli Lilly and Company wrote “we are excited to announce insulin is free now.”
- Google analytics shows that after that initial tweet and subsequent copycat accounts, the pharma company’s stock sank from $368 a share to $346 a share, which according to economic reports at the time—reportedly erased billions in market cap.
- The company had been on an upward trend over the past several months but it has not yet recovered to its original price as of reporting Monday