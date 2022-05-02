Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

That's A Nope From Me

462 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via thetakeout.com

How a Tick Bite Could Change Your Diet Forever
A tick-borne syndrome causes severe meat allergies. One company is finding a workaround—but it's not widely available yet.

The Lede

It’s tempting to run outside the minute the temperature hits 75. The desire to tear off one’s sweatpants and expose those pasty gams to the world is overpowering. I get that, I do. But I’m begging you to take one precautionary step before traipsing around in the spring sunshine: apply a layer of insect repellant. Otherwise, you could end up like the thousands of individuals with alpha-gal syndrome, an allergy to mammalian tissue that results from the bite of the sinister Lone Star tick.

Key Details

  • Alpha-gal syndrome isn’t just an allergy to red meat; it’s an allergy to all mammalian products.
  • Not only do sufferers have to avoid pork, red meat, and most dairy; they also have to watch out for mammalian by-products hiding in medications, candies, skincare products, and pretty much everything else.
  • Revivicor had to create a pig lacking a functional gene for alpha-gal.” Behold: genetically modified pork that is.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.