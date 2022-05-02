That's A Nope From Me
How a Tick Bite Could Change Your Diet Forever
462 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via thetakeout.com
The Lede
It’s tempting to run outside the minute the temperature hits 75. The desire to tear off one’s sweatpants and expose those pasty gams to the world is overpowering. I get that, I do. But I’m begging you to take one precautionary step before traipsing around in the spring sunshine: apply a layer of insect repellant. Otherwise, you could end up like the thousands of individuals with alpha-gal syndrome, an allergy to mammalian tissue that results from the bite of the sinister Lone Star tick.
Key Details
- Alpha-gal syndrome isn’t just an allergy to red meat; it’s an allergy to all mammalian products.
- Not only do sufferers have to avoid pork, red meat, and most dairy; they also have to watch out for mammalian by-products hiding in medications, candies, skincare products, and pretty much everything else.
- Revivicor had to create a pig lacking a functional gene for alpha-gal.” Behold: genetically modified pork that is.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments