GPUs Are Back, Baby!
The Lede
Raise a glass to your fellow gamer: the GPU stock shortage is coming to an end. If you’re a PC Gamer or content creator, then you don’t need any reminder about how purchasing a graphics card or game console without paying a markup has been nearly impossible for the past few years due to supply shortages caused in large part by the ongoing pandemic.
Key Details
- Not every card is available, nor are they all selling at retail prices, but the GPU landscape is in better shape than at any point in the past two years.
- AMD GPU prices had declined in the past three weeks by an average of 13% while Nvidia cards had dropped 6%.
- We are nowhere near having every option available to customers at any given time, and all of the stock cards from AMD and Nvidia are sold out.
