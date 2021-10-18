Are We Even Surprised Anymore...
Google Is Making It Impossible to Buy a Pixel Today
Google finally took the wraps off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today, and you can officially buy the company’s new Android flagships. But good luck actually placing your preorder. Although the company increased its inventory in anticipation of how the public would receive the pair of revamped Pixel phones, it seems there’s still not enough to quell current demand.
- Folks have been tweeting about their difficulties attempting to buy Google’s new smartphone.
- I tried to buy a Pixel 6 Pro and was immediately met with an error code once I hit the button to select my payment method.
- You might try one of the other retailers carrying the device.
