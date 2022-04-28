No Breakfast In Bed!
Food Does Not Belong in Your Bed
423 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via thetakeout.com
The Lede
Eating in bed is fuckin’ gross. In movies and pop culture it’s framed as cute and endearing: a bouncy kid brings Mom a tray of misshapen pancakes, slightly burnt bacon, and a mug of hot coffee. In reality, it’s the fastest way to shatter the sanctuary of the place where you sleep and relax. Does anyone actually enjoy it, or is it a “tradition” that only hangs around as a TV trope?
Key Details
- Anyone who enjoys breakfast in bed must like getting gritty meal detritus in their sheets. Have you ever laid down on crumbs?
- It takes a little bit of time after I wake up before I want to eat anything...
- Eating in bed is gross mainly because eating isn’t what bed is for.
