we could use some good News
First Patient Dosed With Experimental Cancer-Killing Virus in New Trial
922 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
Scientists dosed the first patient this week in a small clinical trial of an experimental cancer treatment—one that relies on a novel kind of ally. The treatment uses a virus engineered to selectively kill cancer cells, while also amplifying the body’s immune response to the cancer.
Key Details
- The CF33-hNIS virus, also called Vaxinia, was originally created by researchers at the City of Hope National Medical Center in California.
- In early animal and lab experiments, the virus has been shown to reduce the size of colon, lung, breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer tumors.
- Vaxinia will be tested out in a Phase I trial of 100 cancer patients with metastatic or advanced solid tumors who have tried out at least two other treatments.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments