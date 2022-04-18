Not Very Lucky
FDA Investigating Whether Lucky Charms Cereal Is Making People Sick
The Lede
The Food and Drug Administration is looking into claims that Lucky Charms cereal is making people sick. However, cereal maker General Mills has said that it hasn’t found any clear link between its product and illness. Over the weekend, the FDA confirmed that it has received over 100 complaints of illness linked to Lucky Charms so far this year. Elsewhere, a consumer health website (iwaspoisoned.com) has purportedly collected thousands more reports of illness.
Key Details
- On the website, people have reported symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain after eating Lucky Charms.
- “The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury.”
- In 2018, at least 100 people were sickened by Salmonella bacteria found in lots of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks, which led to a wide-scale recall.
